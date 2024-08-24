Philadelphia rowhome fire kills woman and girl, injures 3

Woman and girl killed after heavy fire at Philadelphia rowhome

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were killed after a fire broke out at a Northeast Philadelphia rowhome Saturday morning, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out to the 900 block of Granite Street, off Summerdale Avenue, around 7:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a home.

A woman and a girl were pronounced dead after the fire, Executive Chief Derek Bowmer said on the scene.

Paramedics treated two people for injuries and they were taken to a hospital in serious condition, a spokesperson for the department said. Bowmer said a third person escaped the burning home and was being evaluated on the scene.

After the fire broke out, an all-hands order was issued and about 60 firefighters were on the scene working to put out the fire, a spokesperson for the department said.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire and the Philadelphia Medical Examiner will detemine the cause of the death.