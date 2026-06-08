Massive fire rips through home in North Philadelphia, shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard

A massive 2-alarm fire sent four people to the hospital and destroyed a home in North Philadelphia.

Officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department told CBS News Philadelphia crews were called out to West Albanus Street and North Front Street around 11:30 p.m Sunday night. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke conditions on the second and third floors of the structure.

12 people were displaced by the fire and more than 100 firefighters were on the scene. The Philadelphia Fire Department also told CBS News Philadelphia that one of its employees was taken to the hospital.

The fire is adjacent to Roosevelt Boulevard, causing emergency officials to close Northbound and Southbound Lanes between North Front Street and Mascher Street. Delays are expected in the area.

The blaze was placed under control a little before 2:30 a.m. Monday, but crews are expected to remain on scene putting out hot spots into the morning.

The fire marshal is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.