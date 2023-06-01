Fire in N.J.'s Bass River State Forest grows to 2,000 acres

BASS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- The Allen Road forest fire that began burning Wednesday night in New Jersey's Bass River State Forest has grown to over 2,000 acres and is just 10% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

Six structures were threatened and the Timberline Campground was evacuated after the fire broke out.

Work is underway to contain the spread of the fire.

The fire is leading to air quality concerns in the state of Delaware.

The NJFFS is asking people to avoid the area.

The fire comes after smoke from the raging Tantallon wildfire burning in Nova Scotia, Canada, as well as another in New Jersey led to an air quality alert in the region.

CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Grant Gilmore reports the smoke from this fire is visible on satellite.

CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Grant Gilmore reports the smoke from this fire is visible on satellite.

