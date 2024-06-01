More than 60 firefighters battle junkyard fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large fire broke out in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. Thick black smoke and flames could be seen from the 2900 block of Tioga Street.

Philadelphia police said the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a call for a blaze at a junkyard around 6:25 p.m.

More than 60 firefighters were at the scene to combat the fire at the junkyard.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not been determined.

So far, there have not been any reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.