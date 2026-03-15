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Fire in West Philadelphia leaves 2 people injured, officials say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A fire in West Philadelphia Saturday night left two people injured, the fire department said. 

The blaze happened at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Media Street, according to the fire department. 

Two people inside the rowhome were rescued and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available. 

Crews responded to the blaze and found a heavy fire inside the first-floor of the home. They placed it under control at 11:12 p.m., the fire department said. 

The fire is under investigation by the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office.

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