Fire guts home in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania

A fire ripped through a home on Centennial Road in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania overnight. Officials say the blaze broke out just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials were first alerted of the blaze when a resident saw flames shooting up from the house, which is surrounded by a wooded area.

When crews arrived, they experienced heavy smoke and flame conditions and had to call in crews from Belmont Hills, Gladwyne and Cynwyd to assist in the operation.

Belmont Hills Fire Company

It took crews several hours to get the fire under control, and due to the severity of the flames and structural integrity of the home, they had to establish a collapse zone.

The scene was clear by 6 a.m.

There are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lower Merion Fire Marshal's office and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's office.