Firefighters battle blaze at Cherry Hill, New Jersey, home

Crews are working to put out a fire at a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported. The Cherry Hill Fire Department said on Facebook it was responding to a fire at an attached garage.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 700 block of Cresbrook Avenue, where firefighters were battling flames through the roof.

Evesham police are asking people to avoid the area of Route 73 and Centre Boulevard because of smoke from the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.