Warehouse fire breaks out in Bucks County

Warehouse fire breaks out in Bucks County

Warehouse fire breaks out in Bucks County

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A warehouse fire broke out overnight in Bucks County. Fire crews responded to the fire at Americhem on Progress Drive in Morrisville.

CBS3 is told everyone inside got out safely.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.