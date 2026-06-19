FIFA World Cup games in Philadelphia have these young soccer players dreaming big

As the FIFA World Cup captures the attention of fans around the globe, some of Philadelphia's youngest soccer players are already dreaming about one day taking the field themselves.

On a recent afternoon, Philadelphia Union interim head coach Ryan Richter was hard at work with a group of aspiring athletes in the club's SWAG program, teaching lessons that go far beyond scoring goals.

"Right now, where's the space, guys?" Richter called out as players worked through drills.

The athletes range in age from 4 to 11 years old, but many already have big ambitions.

Julian, 7, says he enjoys playing forward.

"I play all the forward positions," he said.

Then there's Chase Davis, who hasn't let an injury keep him off the field.

"I fractured it playing soccer," Chase said, pointing to his broken arm.

Sherman, 9, has been playing since he was 4 years old, and says his confidence has grown with every season.

"I've been playing for a long time and I'm very skilled," Sherman said.

Building the next generation

While Richter now leads the Union's first team, he says developing young talent remains one of his biggest passions.

The SWAG athletes spend their practices learning technical skills, decision-making and teamwork.

"There's so much technical skill, so much decision-making you have to have, all while controlling the ball with your feet," Richter said.

While the coach may appear tough on his players, he insists he's taking it easy.

CBS News Philadelphia: "Coach, I felt like you were being hard on them. Is that normal?" Richter: "Oh, I was being nice."

Many of the players come from African and immigrant families, reflecting the diverse cultures now being celebrated throughout Philadelphia during the FIFA World Cup festivities.

Inspired by soccer's biggest stars

The young athletes closely follow some of the sport's most recognizable names.

"Mbappé, Ronaldo, Messi," Sherman said when asked about his favorite players.

"Ronaldo is my favorite player," Chase added.

Richter's own sons, Theo and Julian, are also part of the program and understand what it takes to improve.

"By practicing every day," Julian said.

"A lot of training and hard work," Theo added.

When asked which member of the family is the best soccer player, Theo didn't hesitate.

"Me," he said with a smile.

Richter says his goal is to give every player an opportunity to compete at the highest level possible.

"It's to really train them, to give them a chance to play at a high level one day," he said.

If you ask the kids, they're confident about where all that hard work will lead.

"I'm going to be pro! I'm going to be pro!" several players shouted after practice.

With the FIFA World Cup inspiring millions around the world, these young athletes are already focused on their own future.