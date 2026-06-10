First round of extended-hours permits approved for Philadelphia bars ahead of 2026 World Cup

Agapios Bouikidis, the owner of 1518 Bar and Grill in Center City, doesn't hesitate when he talks about America.

"America is the best country in the world," Bouikidis said. "I love America."

The Greece native immigrated to the United States in 1975 and says he's grateful for the opportunities he's found here over the past five decades.

As Philadelphia prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches and celebrate America's 250th birthday, Bouikidis is looking forward to welcoming visitors through the doors of his restaurant on Sansom Street.

"I love soccer, all my life," he said. "I used to play soccer when I was young."

On Wednesday, Bouikidis received a Philadelphia 250 permit in the mail, allowing his bar to remain open until 4 a.m. beginning Thursday. The establishment typically closes at 2 a.m.

The permit program allows approved businesses to extend their operating hours by an extra two hours from June 11 through July 20, during a summer packed with major events.

"It's gonna be good for the city. It's good for the business," Bouikidis said. "All these people come to Philadelphia, gonna have a good time."

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, 17 of 65 Philadelphia 250 permit applications were approved as of Wednesday. Another 42 applications remained under review, while six had been canceled.

Bouikidis said the extended hours will allow him to serve more customers during what many expect to be a busy summer.

Industry leaders say the extended-hours permits are designed to help businesses accommodate visitors safely during the major events.

"We think it's a much better plan to have all these folks being served professionally than just let loose on the city at 2 a.m.," said Ben Fileccia, senior vice president of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Customers are also looking forward to the months ahead.

Amaya Hemmings, who has played soccer since she was 3 years old, said she plans to attend as many World Cup watch parties as possible.

"Philly is a big sports city, so it's gonna be crazy," Hemmings said.

Her friend, Finley McFadden, says she's not as passionate about soccer but is still excited about the atmosphere the tournament is expected to bring.

"The bars are staying open until four, so I'm really excited," McFadden said. "I'm in college so I feel like I've been preparing for this."

For Bouikidis, the summer ahead represents more than later closing times.

"America is built by immigrants, different nationalities," he said.

As Philadelphia prepares to welcome visitors from around the world, Bouikidis says he'll be ready to welcome them, too.