A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System will interrupt airwaves across the Philadelphia region Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission recently announced.

The test is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 2:20 p.m. EST. It will interrupt television and radio programming for about one minute with alert tones. It will not be sent to cellphones.

The Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system designed to alert the public to emergencies. It requires radio and television broadcasters, cable and satellite providers, and wireline video providers to transmit alerts during emergencies, according to FEMA's website.

In the event of an actual national emergency, an alert would be issued by the president or a designated representative. FEMA is responsible for initiating the alert.

FEMA is required to conduct nationwide tests at least once every three years. The tests help the agency identify technical or operational issues before the system is needed for an actual emergency.

If an actual emergency or significant weather event occurs during Tuesday's test, it will be postponed until Dec. 3.

FEMA said the test will also include alert tones to support individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. Broadcasters may provide accompanying audio in English, Spanish or both.