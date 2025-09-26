Grassroots group to host "Walk & Talk" at Philadelphia's FDR Park calling for preservation of green space

"Save the Meadows" group to host event at FDR Park calling for preservation of green space

There's a debate over what should happen to about 100 acres of green space at FDR Park in Philadelphia. There's already a $250 million multi-phase plan underway, but now a group of volunteers is hoping to slow down development through word of mouth.

The area of concern used to be a golf course, but after it shut down, nature slowly took over, creating an unexpected green space that's become known as "the meadows."

Anisa George is a volunteer with the grassroots group, Save The Meadows, which is hosting a walk on Sunday, hoping to influence the Fairmount Park Conservancy, which works on parks across the city, to slow down their development plans.

"I, like many people, discovered the meadows during the pandemic and have been really heartbroken to see it torn apart piece by piece over the last couple of years," George said.

The conservancy said the FDR Park Plan offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect and preserve the park, including stormwater management and added safety infrastructure. The master plan also includes numerous multi-purpose fields for young athletes across the city.

"We cannot, we do not have the option of leaving this park as it is, the option of doing nothing, without intervention, the former golf course will be overrun by invasive species. This park will be underwater, and we have too many Philadelphians that rely on this site every day," said Allison Schapker with the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Those opposed to the plans are most worried about parking lots, roads and the threat to wildlife.

"I think there's a big difference between doing nothing and cutting down hundreds and hundreds of heritage trees to put in plastic synthetic turf. What they're doing is completely destructive and irresponsible," George said.

The Walk & Talk hosted by Save The Meadows is on Sunday from 2-4 p.m., starting at the pickleball courts.