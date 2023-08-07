Watch CBS News
Man shot by FBI agent last week in Tioga dies, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man who was shot by an FBI agent last Friday has died.

Sources told CBS News Philadelphia that Taheim Weeks-Cook was a suspect in a string of 7-Eleven robberies.

The FBI says they were serving a search warrant when the shooting happened in the city's Tioga neighborhood.

Agents were seen dressed in military-style uniforms and collecting evidence in the area of 17th and West Venango Streets 

The agency's inspection division is investigating the shooting.

