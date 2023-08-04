FBI agent shoots person while serving search warrant in Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Aug. 4, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An FBI agent shot someone while serving a search warrant in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood Friday afternoon, the agency told CBS News Philadelphia.

The shooting happened near 17th and West Venango Streets this morning. A person was taken to a nearby hospital, an FBI Philadelphia spokesperson said. Information on their condition was not immediately available.

The agency's Inspection Division is investigating the shooting.

Members of law enforcement in camouflage were seen on the 1700 block of Venango Street along with Philadelphia police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.