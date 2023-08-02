Another 7-Eleven robbed as FBI investigates string of armed robberies at convenience chain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another 7-Eleven store was robbed in Philadelphia overnight, this time around midnight at a convenience store on the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue. It comes as the FBI is investigating a string of 7-Eleven robberies across the area.

Unlike the other recent 7-Eleven robberies, this time police claim there was just one lone gunman.

The man entered the store wearing a mask and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators are now taking note of this heist and comparing it to other robberies. It's unclear if it's connected to the other robberies.

Police and federal investigators said they're investigating seven armed robberies at local stores throughout the Philadelphia area.

it's a crime spree they claim has spread through four counties.

Authorities are hoping surveillance video will bring the criminals to justice.

On Tuesday morning, a 7-Eleven was robbed on Ridge Avenue in Conshohocken. A short time later, robbers hit a store in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.

Police claim two men armed with handguns were wearing sunglasses, ski masks, hoodies and sweatpants when they entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The robbers appear to be wearing similar clothing in many of the recent hold-ups, including at least one robber wearing bright green gloves, police said.

All of the robberies happened within the past 10 days. Three were in Delaware County, two were in Montgomery County and one each in Bucks County and Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the FBI said these individuals have a pattern, which causes them to believe this is not their first time committing this type of crime.

"They obviously have reason to believe that this an individual or a group of individuals committing all of these," JJ Klaver, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, said. "These are probably career criminals. They've probably identified at least some of them or well on their way to that and believe this is a group that has committed more armed robberies."

Another pattern, according to investigators, is that the robberies are all happening between midnight and 2 a.m.