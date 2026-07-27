Philadelphia father of 10 turns neighborhood basketball game into lifeline for more than 200 young people

What started as a father looking for an affordable way to keep his own children busy has grown into a community movement that's changing lives both on and off the basketball court.

Nearly two years ago, Tevin Whitehead was searching for something inexpensive to do with his 10 children during summer break. Instead of staying home, he gathered his seven boys and three girls and headed to a neighborhood basketball court.

"I didn't have a lot of money," Whitehead said. "They wanted something to do, so I said, 'Let's go to the park.'"

It wasn't long before other children started showing up, asking if they could play too.

Parents quickly noticed that Whitehead wasn't just teaching basketball fundamentals. He was teaching discipline, respect and life lessons.

"He was out there teaching them the right way," said parent Markies Tavares. "Showing them the right things."

Today, Tavares brings his son, Wasim, to practice three times a week.

The lessons are making an impact beyond the court.

"He's motivated to learn, go to school," Tavares said. "He wants to play basketball at the next level."

For Wasim, the program has helped him become a better teammate and leader.

"Encouraging teammates… trying to be a better leader," he said.

What began with one father and his children has since grown into Full Force Nation, an 18-team basketball league serving more than 200 young people throughout the year.

But Whitehead says basketball has never been the ultimate goal.

The organization partnered with local principal Jonathan Walker to place just as much emphasis on academics as athletics.

"I want to see your report card next," Walker tells students.

Walker says too many teenagers are falling behind in school.

"I'm bothered by the many high school students that have no credits to graduate high school," he said.

The partnership reinforces the message that success in the classroom is just as important as success on the court.

For many of the players, the program has become something even bigger than basketball.

"This is like family right here," one player said.

Whitehead became emotional when reflecting on why he continues to invest so much of himself into the program.

"The reason I go so hard is because they are all I got," he said.

Moments later, the players gathered around their coach, singing words of encouragement to remind him that he isn't carrying the mission alone.

For now, Full Force Nation practices wherever there's an available court. But the organization's dream is to one day open a permanent recreation center where children have a safe place to play, learn and grow.