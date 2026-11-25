A father and his 56-year-old stepdaughter died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in New Castle, Delaware, a family member confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 101 Minquadale Blvd., near Dover Street.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from the first-floor living room and the front porch, Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Thomas Looney said. Fire officials said the fire started at the home before spreading to the neighboring home at 103 Minquadale Blvd.

All residents of the second home escaped unharmed.

One victim was found in a bedroom at the rear of the second floor. The second victim was found in a bedroom at the front of the house, Looney said. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.

One of the victims was identified as William Reeves Sr.

Reeves' family said his wife escaped the fire through the back door. She was taken to Christiana Hospital for minor smoke inhalation and later released.

Reeves' family said he was an Air Force veteran and described him as an easygoing man.

The family said they spent many Thanksgivings at the house since moving in during the 1970s.

"It's just been a big part of our lives. I'm here, my children were raised here," said Karen Samuels, Reeves' niece. "There's a lot of memories in here since 1976."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.