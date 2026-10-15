Man arrested after fatal stabbing, standoff in West Philadelphia

Officers arrested a man accused of stabbing another person to death before barricading himself inside a home Thursday morning in West Philadelphia.

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to the home in the area of Arch and Edgewood streets on a report of someone who was stabbed, Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Once inside, they found a 60 to 70-year-old man who was dead, according to police. Two other women were also inside the home with the suspect, Vanore said.

Police arrested a man accused of stabbing another person to death Thursday morning in West Philadelphia. Chopper 3

"[Police] declared it a barricade, and in a very short period of time, they safely removed the two females and took that male into custody," Vanore said.

The suspect's identity is not known at this time.

It's also unclear what led up to the fatal stabbing.