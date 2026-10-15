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Man arrested after fatal stabbing, standoff in West Philadelphia

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Andrew Krietz
Social Media Producer
Andrew Krietz is the Interim Digital Manager at CBS News Philadelphia, serving communities in the greater Philly region, Delaware and New Jersey.
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Andrew Krietz

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Officers arrested a man accused of stabbing another person to death before barricading himself inside a home Thursday morning in West Philadelphia.

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to the home in the area of Arch and Edgewood streets on a report of someone who was stabbed, Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Once inside, they found a 60 to 70-year-old man who was dead, according to police. Two other women were also inside the home with the suspect, Vanore said.

west Philadelphia fatal stabbing 101526
Police arrested a man accused of stabbing another person to death Thursday morning in West Philadelphia. Chopper 3

"[Police] declared it a barricade, and in a very short period of time, they safely removed the two females and took that male into custody," Vanore said.

The suspect's identity is not known at this time.

It's also unclear what led up to the fatal stabbing.

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