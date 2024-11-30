1 dead, 1 injured after rowhome fire in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, police say

A man has died and a woman was taken to a hospital following a rowhome fire in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police and Philadelphia fire crews responded to a rowhome on the 2400 block of North 17th Street right before 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from police.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home when authorities arrived.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and identity are unknown at this time.

A woman was also taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

The fire was placed under control just before 5 a.m.

No firefighters were injured and the cause is under investigation.