Woman dies in high-rise condo fire in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman pulled from a fire inside a high-rise condo building in the city's Art Museum district has died from her injuries, Philadelphia Fire officials said early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out inside The Philadelphian, located on the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, around 11 p.m., Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker said.

Though initially responding to reports of smoke on the 13th floor, crews located the fire in a unit on the 14th floor and were able to rescue a 45-year-old woman from the apartment.

She was taken to nearby Jefferson Hospital, where she later passed away.

"I've lived here for 22 years and we've never had a fire," resident HughE Dillon told CBS Philadelphia. "So, it's kind of a shock."

In total, seven of the 776 units building were damaged by the blaze. The Philadelphia is one of the largest high-rises in the city and is currently undergoing some construction.

The Red Cross was also on the scene to relocate some residents.

Assistant Chief Walker praised the quick response from nearby fire companies and pointed out that the first crew on the scene didn't exist just a few days ago.

"Ladder 1 actually was the first ladder company to arrive at this building," Walker said. "As you know, was just restored today after being out of service for many years."

Ladder 1 closed its doors nearly 15 years ago during the recession. On Monday, President Joe Biden visited Philadelphia to announce $22.4 million in federal funding for the city's fire department through a Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.

A portion of that funding allowed Fairmount's Ladder 1 to reopen yesterday. Ladder 11 in South Philadelphia and Engine 6 in Fishtown will also be recommissioned, though dates for those reopenings have not yet been set.

Additionally, part of the grant funding will go toward hiring, training and paying 72 firefighters and EMTs for three years. The city will then pick up the costs once the money runs out.