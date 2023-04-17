How Fashion District Philadelphia will enforce curfew on young people

How Fashion District Philadelphia will enforce its curfew on young people

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning Monday, anyone under 18 years old won't be allowed to shop at the Fashion District Philadelphia unless accompanied by an adult who's at least 23 years old after 2 p.m. daily.

As a result, you'll start to see a lot more security guards at the Fashion District.

A store employee CBS News Philadelphia spoke to is relieved about the new policy.

They say at the beginning of the evening is when hundreds of teens come in and ransack the Fashion District.

The purpose of this curfew is to crack down on that.

Scenes like the photo below have become a regular occurrence at the Fashion District Mall in Center City.

Brandon Brown shared the video he says he recorded on April 1 – showing two teenagers squaring up for a fist fight as a large group overpowers mall security.

"Security couldn't even handle these kids. There were hundreds of kids in there at the same time," Brandon Brown, a mall employee, said.

Brown manages a phone repair kiosk in the mall and is relieved mall management is enforcing a new policy.

"Overall I think it's a good idea, I'd rather be safe than sorry," Brown said.

Private security guards are positioned at every entrance and are responsible for enforcement.

Management says those who refuse to comply may potentially be arrested.

"I do think it's a good thing, I think it gives the children accountability," Kevin Murphy said.

"I guess it's a good thing because it keeps the crowds down the kids will not be so rowdy," Charlene Miller said.

Some shoppers, however, disagree with the policy, saying not all teens deserve this punishment.

"It's unfair. Maybe they should be supervised by adults in some kind of fashion but we can't lump everybody in one," Maurice Coleman said. "We can't paint everybody with the same brush."

"They should be allowed to go out. I was allowed to go out as a teenager with a group of friends," Chanel, a tourist, said.

The Fashion District's private security and Philly police will work together to ensure the safety of patrons, workers, and those passing through the area.