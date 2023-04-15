Curfew for teens goes into effect Monday at Fashion District
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New rules go into place Monday for minors in Center City's Fashion District.
After 2 p.m. anyone under 18 years old will have to be accompanied by an adult who's at least 23 years old.
Police have responded to multiple incidents where disorderly groups of young people have gathered in and around the mall.
That has led to this change in policy.
