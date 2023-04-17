Fashion District Philadelphia's teen curfew goes into effect

A new curfew for teens is set to start Monday at Fashion District

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The new rule is posted right on the front doors: "Anyone under 18 years old won't be allowed to shop at Fashion District Philadelphia after 2 p.m. daily unless accompanied by an adult age 23 or older."

On its website, the district also says it reserves the right to: "Limit access of kids from 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday when not with someone 25 or older. And limit groups larger than four people, unless accompanied by someone 25 or older."

"How are they enforcing that? I don't think it will be effective," one woman said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Fashion District about enforcement and whether anyone will have to show identification to prove their age. We have not heard back.

In a statement, Fashion District Philadelphia said: "Persons who refuse to comply with the code will be asked to leave the center. Those who fail or refuse to leave, the center after being asked based on a violation of the code may be subject to arrest."

Shoppers CBS News Philadelphia spoke to were split on the changes, with some in favor.

"I do think it's a good thing," Kevin Murphy said. "I think it gives the children accountability."

"I guess it's a good thing because it keeps the crowds down," Charlene Miller said. "The kids will not be so rowdy."

Others say limiting access is not the answer.

"I feel like taking liberties away from people could breed more trouble than it actually would have if they didn't do such a thing," Tahjiddean Hargrove said.

"It's not going to solve anything," a woman said. "It's going to keep the Fashion District safe, it's going to keep the tourists safe."

We have reached out to Philadelphia police about enforcing the mall's rules, but have not heard back.