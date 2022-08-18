NAACP, community leaders demand more transparency, accountability from Sharon Hill Police Department following death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The NAACP is planning to deliver a list of demands to the mayor of Sharon Hill Thursday afternoon. Members and residents want to know what changes have been made in the police department since the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot by police at a football game last year.

On Thursday morning, the Darby area NAACP called out the mayor and the police chief, demanding the policies and procedures for Sharon Hill officers when responding to an active shooter incident be released.

During a news conference that wrapped up on Thursday, the NAACP said it requested that information on Aug. 2 but has still not received any new information.

The NAACP was joined by other community leaders, including the Delaware County Black Caucus and the United Coalition for Fanta Bility.

They plan to send a letter to the mayor and chief, demanding to know what training and retraining officers are receiving since the deadly shooting.

Eight-year-old Fanta Bility was shot while leaving a football game with her family at Academy Park High school on Aug. 27 of last year when three Sharon Hill officers fired their guns near a crowd after they heard gunfire.

Three weeks ago, an administrative probe into the department's use of force was released, but 85% of it was redacted.

On Thursday, there were renewed calls for transparency and more accountability. The NAACP wants an unredacted report released to the public.

"This information will not bring Fanta back, but it will allow us, the residents and our community to feel safer and to know that the Sharon Hill police Department does have policies and procedures and proper training for officers to ensure that what took place last year will not take place again," Seila Carter, the president of the NAACP Darby Branch, said.

CBS3 reached out to the borough, the mayor and council president for their response to Thursday's press conference.

We haven't heard back yet. But they've said in the past they can't release certain information because of pending litigation.

On Thursday evening, there is also a protest planned outside Borough Hall ahead of the council meeting at 7 p.m.