Watch CBS News
Local News

Saturday marks 1 year since fatal police shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility in Delaware County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Saturday marks 1 year since shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility
Saturday marks 1 year since shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility 00:31

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Saturday will mark one year since three Sharon Hill police officers shot and killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility. It happened outside the Academy Park High School football stadium.

The officers fired near a crowd after hearing gunfire.

A heavily redacted report into the department's use of deadly force was released in July.

There are calls for the full report to be released. 

On Saturday afternoon, family and friends will gather at Sharon Hill Memorial Park to remember Fanta.

Fanta's family issued a statement for the upcoming rally which partially says:

We seek the currently concealed knowledge from those in authority ... as well as accountability for those our system of justice hold responsible for her killing. There must be justice for Fanta.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 8:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.