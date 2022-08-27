Saturday marks 1 year since fatal police shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility in Delaware County

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Saturday will mark one year since three Sharon Hill police officers shot and killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility. It happened outside the Academy Park High School football stadium.

The officers fired near a crowd after hearing gunfire.

A heavily redacted report into the department's use of deadly force was released in July.

There are calls for the full report to be released.

On Saturday afternoon, family and friends will gather at Sharon Hill Memorial Park to remember Fanta.

Fanta's family issued a statement for the upcoming rally which partially says:

We seek the currently concealed knowledge from those in authority ... as well as accountability for those our system of justice hold responsible for her killing. There must be justice for Fanta.