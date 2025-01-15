Fanta Bility Memorial Playground unveiled in Pennsylvania suburb on 12th birthday

Despite the bitter cold and wind, the sun was shining down in Sharon Hill Borough Wednesday afternoon. Kids were even on the playground.

"I just appreciate everybody for being here from the day it happened to this day," said Bangalee Bility, the brother of Fanta Bility.

Jan. 15 would've been Fanta Bility's 12th birthday.

"Fanta had a blessing heart — I'm sorry I just," Siddiq Kamara said before trailing off. Fighting back tears, the chair and co-found of the Fanta Bility Foundation continued, "I'm usually not speechless but today is a very emotional day for my family and I. It really Is."

An emotional day, that is also full of community support as a group of family, friends and elected officials unveiled "Fanta Bility Memorial Playground."

"Fanta's legacy will endure for generations to come — serving as a place where children can play, learn and grow just as Fanta would have if she were still here with us today," said Dawn Chavous, spokesperson for Fanta Bility Memorial Foundation.

In August 2021, the little girl was shot and killed by police after gunfire erupted outside of a high school football game in Delaware County. She was just 8 years old.

"I appreciate everybody coming today. I'm here today to…" Tenneh Kromah, Bility's mother and vice chair and co-founder of the Fanta Bility Foundation said. She then left the podium, too emotional to speak.

Bility's family tells CBS News Philadelphia the playground was a special place for her. She lived just down the street and would come almost every day, especially in the summer.

"The fabric of our community will be and has been forever changed by Fanta Bility's tragic death," said Tanya Allen, Sharon Hill Borough Council President.

Fanta Bility shares a birthday with Dr. Martin Luther King — something that is not lost on the little girl's loved ones.

"Regardless of age, both were committed to lifting up rose around them and making the world a better place," Chavous said.

For this family, Fanta Bility's legacy starts with the foundation.

"We have multiple things that we're really focusing on. We focusing on more police training," Kamara said.

The work to create change, give back and remember will live on, the family said, for years to come.