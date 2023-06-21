Fans in Philadelphia show support for Bebe Rexha after phone incident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Singer Bebe Rexha is recovering after being hit in the head with a cell phone while performing in New York City Sunday. She has a show at the Fillmore in Fishtown Tuesday night.

An obsession with pop star Rexha bonded these three super fans who quickly became friends via Twitter.

"Anytime new music drops from Bebe we have little listening parties on Facetime," fan Austin Smith said.

They've been following Rexha's career since 2017. Sunday, Austin who's from South Carolina, Rhett Butler from Indiana and Ryan from Ohio met for the first time in New York City at their idol's concert.

"It was amazing," Smith said. "Best show of her entire career."

But before what they claim as the best show ended, someone in the crowd launched a cell phone on stage, hitting the singer in the face.

The fan trio was in the front row as it all unfolded.

"She had literally just said the words, 'This is the best show of the whole tour New York I love you,' and she goes to dance off stage then someone, unfortunately, threw their phone at her," Smith said.

Rexha needed three stitches and shared a photo with a black eye, assuring her fans on Instagram that she's doing OK..

Police say a 27-year-old man from New Jersey was arrested and charged with assault.

According to his lawyer, he did it on purpose as part of a TikTok trend where a phone is thrown on stage, a celebrity catches it, takes a selfie, and then gives it back.

"I don't think it's ever right to throw a cell phone at someone's face and I don't think the person who did this is a true fan whatsoever," Butler said.

As Rexha continues her Best F'n Night tour stopping in Philly Tuesday, these die-hard fans will be there to support.

"We want to make sure she knows we're here for her and nothing is going to stop us," Butler said. "We're with her for life."

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to The Fillmore Philadelphia and Live Nation about safety protocols to hopefully prevent something similar from happening. Neither has gotten back to us.

But Bebe Rexha's dancers say they trust the team will have everything under control.