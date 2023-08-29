Watch CBS News
Eagles hosting Kelly Green Block Party in Fairmount, Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans should get ready to break out all of their Kelly Green gear.

The Birds are hosting a Kelly Green Block Party on Thursday evening to get you ready for the upcoming football season, which is now just 12 days away.

The party runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fairmount Avenue, between North 22nd Street and Corinthian Avenue.

Swoop and Eagles cheerleaders will be among the attendees.

You will also get the chance to play tailgate games at the free block party.

The Eagles open the season on Sept. 10 at the New England Patriots.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
August 29, 2023

