13-year-old son of fallen Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer taking part in Ben to the Shore Bike Tour in his honor

For 13-year-old Adam Chan, this weekend's Ben to the Shore Bike Tour is about much more than crossing a finish line.

The teenager is riding all 65 miles from Philadelphia to Atlantic City to honor his father, Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer Andy Chan, while raising money for families of fallen and critically injured first responders.

"My dad… he was an amazing person," Adam said.

Officer Andy Chan died last December after living for years with a traumatic brain injury he suffered in the line of duty.

Now, Adam and his mother, Teng Chan, are turning their family's loss into a way to help others facing similar tragedies.

"We want to help to fundraise for other families that were in our position who needed it the most during their hardest times," Teng Chan said.

The ride is part of the 39th annual Ben to the Shore Bike Tour, benefiting Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation. The organization provides immediate financial assistance and long-term support to families of fallen and critically injured first responders.

Executive Director and Co-Founder Mark O'Connor says the need doesn't disappear after the headlines fade.

"When tragedy occurs the public is there in a huge way… but pretty quickly everyone goes back to their normal lives," O'Connor said. "But Teng Chan still wakes up every day and Andy is not there. And Adam wakes up and Andy is not there… we try to make sure they know families are not forgotten."

That message has helped motivate Adam through months of training.

"It's gonna be pretty tedious… but it's not just for my dad… but for the other fallen officers or critically injured," he said.

Despite the challenge ahead, Adam says he's determined to finish.

"I'm gonna be really nervous but I'm gonna tell myself I got this, ya know! For others and everyone else."

This weekend, every mile Adam rides will serve as a tribute to his father's legacy and a reminder that no family should have to face tragedy alone.

More than 2,200 cyclists are expected to participate in this year's Ben to the Shore Bike Tour. Organizers hope to raise $1.5 million to support first responders and their families