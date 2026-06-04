A week before the FIFA World Cup, extended-hours permits for Philadelphia bars are in limbo

As 2026 FIFA World Cup matches prepare to kick off in Philadelphia next week, some businesses are hoping to take advantage of extended business hours – but say they haven't received a permit yet.

The city's Philadelphia 250 permit program allows qualifying bars, restaurants, hotels and other liquor-licensed establishments to stay open up to two additional hours during a summer packed with major events, including the FIFA World Cup and America250 celebrations.

At Mixto Restaurant in Center City, owner Mercy Mosquera said she hopes the permit will allow her team to showcase Philadelphia to the world while helping her small business's bottom line.

"You can't lose this chance!" Mosquera said. "The economy is not being easy."

Mixto is among dozens of businesses that have completed the city's required Liberty Bell Safe Certification Program — specialized safety training focused on topics such as crowd management, conflict resolution and late-night operations.

Mosquera, who attended the training with several of her staff members, said it was "amazing" information.

"We have to train our employees ... we have to take care of customers and tourists, and also be ready with a lot of situations that can happen," Mosquera said.

In addition to completing the training, businesses must meet several other requirements, including maintaining a valid liquor license and remaining in good standing with city agencies.

But Wednesday, many business owners told CBS News Philadelphia they're still waiting on permits, with the kickoff just days away.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board issues the Philadelphia 250 permits.

As of Wednesday evening, a public PLCB application tracker showed 63 applications had been submitted, six had been canceled, and the remaining applications were listed as "in review." We have reached out to PLCB to ask when applications will be approved, and we are waiting to hear back.

At Brasil's Nightclub, owner Emily Inverso said she is still waiting for a city inspection before her application can move forward.

"We've submitted it to the liquor control board, and we've submitted documents to the city, and we're waiting for an inspection," Inverso said.

However, she remains optimistic and is still planning to host watch parties for all of the games throughout the World Cup, complete with live music and entertainment.

"It's going to be pretty much an all-day party," she said.

Ben Fileccia, senior vice president of operations and strategy for the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, said many businesses have spent months preparing for the influx of visitors expected this summer. He said safety is a big component.

"We don't want folks to be drinking in the streets or in unsafe places," Fileccia said.

He said in addition to helping businesses make some more money, the permit program helps accommodate global visitors who may not all be on the same clock.

"All of those folks are not necessarily on Eastern Standard Time," Fileccia said. "Just because it's 2 a.m. for us and that's time to stop drinking and celebrating with your friends, doesn't necessarily mean it's time for them."

Philadelphia City officials confirmed once the PLCB approves permits, eligible businesses will receive a decal to put on the front of their businesses and verify they are permitted to stay open late.