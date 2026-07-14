Cyclospora cases surge in Pennsylvania, New Jersey as diarrhea-causing parasite sweeps nation

Cases are surging in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as infections from the diarrhea-causing parasite continue to sweep the nation.

The CDC confirmed that the cyclosporiasis outbreak has infected more than 1,600 people nationwide, with more than 5,000 suspected cases, and officials are still searching for the source of the illness.

"It is being transmitted through ingestion of the food that is contaminated with the fecal matter either through the water sources or to the food sources," Dr. Dana Supe, with Virtua Health, said.

Supe says the intestinal infection is caused by a parasite that's commonly found on produce.

"It is causing inflammatory changes in the intestines. And this is the reason for this explosive watery diarrhea," Supe said.

An updated map from the CDC shows the outbreak infecting people in 34 states. Up to 80 people in New Jersey and 30 in Pennsylvania have been reported.

Officials say the numbers are likely much higher because not everyone gets tested, and it can take weeks for the symptoms to show up.

Experts say in addition to antibiotics, fluid hydration is really the best form of treatment. Fortunately, 9% percent of cases have resulted in hospitalization, and there haven't been deaths at this point, according to the CDC.

A majority of cases are in Michigan, where health officials are investigating contaminated lettuce as a possible source of the outbreak.

"I just buy like headed lettuce things of that nature and I make sure to take the outer layers off and really scrub it down," Christian Polusen, a shopper, said.

Officials say cooking or thoroughly washing produce reduces the risk but not completely.

"I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and it's not going to stop me so pray for me out there," Jaclyn King, another shopper, said.

The illness is most dangerous for babies, the elderly and people who are immune compromised.

On Tuesday, Taco Bell announced it's voluntarily removing some ingredients from select restaurants as a precaution that might be linked to the investigation but there is no official link to any.