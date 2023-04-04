Watch CBS News
2 kids killed, mom jumps out of window to escape Upper Darby fire

By Wakisha Bailey

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Two children were killed in a fast-moving house fire Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Crews were called to the home on the 300 block of Margate Road just after 4 a.m.

When they arrived, there was heavy fire on the second floor, Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer said.

Firefighters made a "real valiant effort to get to these children, to no avail," Sawyer said.

The children's mother had to jump from a second-floor window to escape the flames. She is now hospitalized.

Two firefighters were injured in the blaze while trying to reach the children.

The fire was put out in under 30 minutes, Sawyer said.

There was minor damage to neighboring homes on the block.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Sawyer said a working smoke alarm was detected in the basement of the home.

