Eva Andersen is a four-time Emmy Award-winning reporter who writes, shoots, and edits many of her stories. She started at CBS Philadelphia in January 2024.

Eva loves covering all types of stories, and in particular, she likes to elevate the voices of those in the community who may not otherwise be heard. She also loves shining a spotlight on creatives, performers, and artists.

One of the most meaningful stories she ever covered was how refugee, immigrant, and low-income communities were disproportionately impacted by a devastating storm in Iowa in 2020. The four-part series that she wrote, shot, and edited helped raise thousands of dollars for recovery efforts. It also earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for News Series in 2021.

In 2023, Eva told the personal story of the first transgender TV reporter in the United States to publicly come out as a different gender, on-air, at the same TV station. This story received national media recognition from GLAAD and a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Prior to coming to CBS Philadelphia, Eva reported for KARE 11, the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis. Before that, she anchored the weekend news and reported for WOI-TV, the ABC affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa. She started her career at KGAN/CBS 2 News in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Originally hailing from Iowa, Eva is excited to return to the East Coast, having lived in New York City for seven years prior to beginning her career in broadcast news. She is a graduate of Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. When not at work, Eva performs the jazz saxophone and enjoys embedding herself in the artistic and creative communities wherever she lives. She's thrilled that Philadelphians are such passionate people and can't wait to get to know everyone! She also really hopes she meets Gritty.