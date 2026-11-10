3 hospitalized after crash involving e-scooter in West Deptford, New Jersey

One person was trapped beneath a car after a collision with an e-scooter in West Deptford, New Jersey, on Tuesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Taft and Hessian avenues.

Police cruisers and fire trucks lined the roads around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Gloucester County dispatch said an e-scooter and a vehicle collided.

The e-scooter was under the car and part of the vehicle was damaged on the road. Dispatch said one person was trapped under the vehicle.

Three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to dispatch.

The area is lined with homes and is residential.

Police reopened the street after they towed the car and e-scooter.

There's no word on what led up to the crash.