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Escaped prisoner captured in Easton, Pennsylvania, after hourslong search, state police say

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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An escaped prisoner was captured Tuesday night after an hourslong search in Easton, Northampton County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Blair Cressman, 42, of Williams Township, fled police around 3:15 p.m. outside court after he was arraigned on strangulation, simple assault and other offenses, according to state police. 

Cressman was spotted by a PSP helicopter along Interstate 78 around 6:30 p.m., state police said. He was then taken into custody. Cressman will face more charges in connection with the escape.

A PSP trooper sustained a minor injury during the incident, according to state police. 

The escape remains under investigation.

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