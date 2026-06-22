Pennsylvania's first openly transgender mayor reflects on first months in office: "We're all neighbors here"

During a recent walk in her community, Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Mayor Erica Deuso just couldn't resist greeting her four-legged constituents.

In November, with little political experience, she was elected mayor of Downingtown, becoming Pennsylvania's first openly transgender mayor.

"I love this town. I love the people," Deuso said.

Located roughly 40 miles from Philadelphia, the Chester County borough is home to about 9,000 people. Deuso moved here about twenty years ago and said she loved it so much, she wanted to play a bigger role in its future.

"I decided to run for mayor because this town has given so much to me," she said.

Back in 2009, when Deuso started her transition, she says she was met with kindness and understanding.

"My neighbors were so great to me, my entire community who knew about it were rallying around me," she said.

Fast forward more than 15 years, she ran for mayor and won, earning 64% of the vote.

Deuso said she put the work in when she campaigned, door-knocking at more than 2,000 homes to hear what people really cared about.

"We learned what people really cared about in this town. And the one thing that people didn't care about was my gender identity," she said.

Instead, she said, people were most concerned about traffic and housing affordability.

Deuso says she's proud to lead Downingtown and be a voice for all who live here — and maybe even inspire newcomers to put down some roots.

"We're all neighbors here. It's not like somebody is going to, you know, unfortunately, steal your parking spot after you've shoveled it out," she said.

With a subtle jab at city life there, Deuso is making history in a community that doesn't even seem to notice.