Family of slain Philadelphia Macy's security guard Eric Harrison files new lawsuit against retailer

The family of a security guard who was fatally stabbed inside the Macy's in Philadelphia last year has filed a new civil lawsuit.

Eric Harrison, 27, was killed in December 2023. Police allege Tyrone Tunnell attempted to steal multiple hats from the store in Center City but was stopped by security.

Tunnell was allowed to leave, but police claim he came back 15 minutes later, ran at Harrison, and then fatally stabbed him.

The new lawsuit outlines a policy change in Philadelphia that lessened the penalty for retail thefts valued under $500. The suit claims the policy change led to a surge in theft in the city, putting shoppers and employees at risk.

The suit also claims that before Harrison's death, employees of Macy's Retail Holdings LLC asked for stab-resistant jackets. According to the suit, they were told "no one had been stabbed yet."

Harrison's family, including his mother, Dawn Fobbs, who works in retail, spoke at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm out there every day making sure everybody has their Christmas gifts, and everybody's able to," Fobbs said. "And I'm hurting and crying inside because I lack there of my child. So when I have mothers come in, 'I need a sweater for my son,' it hits a little different during Christmas because I don't have nothing under the tree for my son."

Harrison's father was holding an award recently presented to the family by the city's police commissioner, who recognized Harrison as a hero.

Tunnell has pleaded guilty.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Macy's Retail Holdings LLC. We have not heard back. We've also contacted the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and haven't heard back.

Although the city isn't a defendant in the lawsuit, they are mentioned.