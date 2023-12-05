Macy's in Philadelphia remains closed after security guard fatally stabbed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Macy's in Center City remained closed Tuesday after a security guard was fatally stabbed by a man accused of shoplifting. The incident also left another security guard injured.

Philadelphia Police claim that Macy's in the 1300 block of Market Street has had more than 250 reports of retail theft in 2023. The most recent incident turned deadly while shoppers were inside.

"All of a sudden, the guy came on the thing and said 'Get out,'" Denise Shaw, who was shopping inside Monday, said.

Police said the double stabbing began when unarmed security guards stopped Tyrone Tunnell from shoplifting hats around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Tunnell left the store and returned 15 minutes later with a knife in hand, according to police.

"He runs directly to that security guard with a knife already exposed and begins to stab him," interim police commissioner John Stanford said. "There's a scuffle with the second security guard trying to save the first guard that was stabbed and that security guard suffered several stab wounds as well."

Prosecutors plan to charge Tunnell with murder and other offenses, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Police confirmed a 30-year-old guard was stabbed in the neck and later died at Jefferson University Hospital. The second, who is 23 years old, was stabbed in the face and arm and is expected to be OK.

Police have not yet identified the victims.

According to police, Tunnell fled the area on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line, but he was taken into custody about an hour later.

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia, Macy's said, "We are heartbroken about the incident." Macy's added, "Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority."

The department store remained closed on Tuesday during what's typically the busiest and most joyful time of the year.

Tunnel, who has served time for retail theft, was charged with murder and related offenses.

The Center City Macy's is expected to reopen Wednesday.