Month after Philadelphia Macy's stabbing, slain guard Eric Harrison's family sues store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One month after Philadelphia Macy's security guard Eric Harrison was killed in a stabbing, his family has filed a lawsuit against multiple entities including the store.

Harrison, 27, was working as a loss prevention officer in the store on the 1300 block of Market Street on Dec. 4 when police say he was stabbed by 30-year-old Tyrone Tunnell.

Police said Tunnell previously was turned away from the store for trying to steal hats.

After Tunnell was turned away the first time, he returned to the store and headed toward two guards and stabbed them. Harrison was killed in the incident and the other guard was injured.

RELATED: Macy's security guard killed in Philadelphia stabbing remembered as hardworking, beloved nephew by aunt

Harrison's parents and other relatives joined attorneys in announcing the suit Tuesday. They are seeking financial compensation and say the suit will also serve as a way to get answers about protecting the safety of employees and shoppers.

"While we appreciate the efforts made by Macy's now to enhance the security...it's a little too late for us," Eric Coates, Harrison's father, said at the news conference.

"Why did Eric Harrison have to die on the floor of the Macy's for them to institute proper security measures?" attorney Evan Padilla said.

Harrison's family told CBS News Philadelphia he was working two jobs to save up money and move into his own home. He worked overnights for the U.S. Postal Service and four days a week, drove in to Center City to work at the Macy's.

Harrison wasn't even the guard Tunnell interacted with the first time when he was turned away from the store, his aunt, Tyree Harrison-Harvey, said last month.

"We let you go. Gave you a pass. And you came back? And then come to find out I heard that my nephew wasn't even the one who stopped him," Harrison-Harvey said in December. "It was someone else, and then you stabbed my nephew."

"I just want the thieves to think about not just you stealing and coming, robbing somewhere or stealing merchandise, you're robbing people's lives," Harrison-Harvey added. "You're robbing the family."

Tunnell fled the Macy's and was later arrested at SEPTA's Somerset station on the Market-Frankford Line in Kensington. He is now charged with murder, aggravated assault and other offenses.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Macy's for comment -- we have not yet heard back.