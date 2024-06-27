Man charged with murder after 21-month-old boy dies after assault in Chester County

Biden and Trump prepare for debate rematch, Wawa giving away thousands of free hoagies, more news

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County man has been charged with murder after a 21-month-old boy died from blunt force trauma caused by at least one strike to the abdomen, according to the district attorney.

Enrique Lopez Gomez, 20, of West Grove, is charged with third-degree murder and related offenses.

The toddler died shortly after midnight Tuesday after first responders rushed him to the hospital late Monday night, District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Cope Road in Kenneth Township, and when first responders arrived, the child's mother carried him outside wrapped in a blanket, the DA's office said. "He had white foam coming from his nose and mouth and was pulseless," according to a news release.

According to de Barrena-Sarobe, Lopez Gomez struck the toddler at least once in the abdomen sometime Monday, causing "significant injuries." The DA said the child did not receive medical care and hours lapsed before the 911 call.

The DA said photos show "at least two distinct quarter-sized bruises" on the toddler's body.

"It's a straightforward fact scenario and unfortunately, it's just as disturbing as it is straightforward," de Barrena-Sarobe said.

The DA said the toddler moved between homes in West Grove and Kennett Township.

De Barrena-Sarobe said at this time, investigators don't have evidence of prior abuse.

De Barrena-Sarobe described Lopez Gomez as "essentially a stepfather" to the boy.

No one else has been charged in connection with the toddler's death, the DA said.

Court documents show Lopez Gomez is being held at Chester County Prison on $10 million bail.