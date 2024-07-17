"Emmy" to make special appearance at East Passyunk "Mannequin" movie night

Storms knock down trees, cause power outages in Philadelphia area | Digital Brief

Storms knock down trees, cause power outages in Philadelphia area | Digital Brief

Storms knock down trees, cause power outages in Philadelphia area | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District will host a free summer screening of the cult classic "Mannequin" on Friday, July 19 during an outdoor community event featuring a familiar face to fans of the '80s rom-com.

With portions of "Mannequin" filmed in Center City's John Wanamaker Building, the 1987 film tells the story of window dresser Jonathan Switcher, played by Andrew McCarthy, who falls in love with the store's mannequin Emmy.

The mannequin, played by Kim Cattrall, becomes human after store hours.

Legend has it that Philadelphia lifestyle store South Fellini's co-owner Tony Trov worked for a crew member from the film and discovered one of the Emmy mannequin movie props used in the film in storage. Emmy is normally stored at South Fellini on public display but will be brought out Friday to the event for selfies.

After the screening, Tony Trov will introduce the movie and stick around for an 80s-themed dance party.

Attendees are encouraged to visit South Fellini before the screening for their "Mannequin" sticker, pin and Emmy the Mannequin Raglan shirt for purchase. Pistolas del Sur will be on site selling margaritas, craft beer, water and sodas.

The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at Mifflin Triangle at 1845 East Passyunk in South Philadelphia.

Established in 2002, East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is a community 501-C-3 nonprofit that works to revitalize one of Philadelphia's longest-standing commercial corridors.