Emergency curfew issued in Trenton, New Jersey, amid surge of weekend violence, officials say

An emergency curfew will go into effect in the city of Trenton Friday night after multiple violent crimes happened in recent months on the weekends, city officials said.

Surveillance video, obtained by CBS News Philadelphia, showed crowds of people running after shots were fired in the 300 block of East State Street. The deadly shooting happened last Sunday around 3:30 a.m. outside a business called NJ Weedman's Joint, which prompted the mayor to enact the emergency curfew in part of the city.

"We understand there are people that want to go out and have a good time, but when they bring out guns or other acts of violence, that's when we have to put a stop to it," Reed Gusciora, Mayor of Trenton, said.

Gusciora says this is the second homicide outside the cannabis-themed restaurant and hangout spot, which is open 24 hours, and the third shooting.

Under the curfew, businesses on East State Street between West Canal and South Broad have to close between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekends.

"It's an entire waste of time and money," Edward Forchion, who owns NJ Weedman's Joint, said.

Forchion says he has security inside and never had problems but admits crime has happened outside his doors where hundreds of people gather in the street at night on weekends.

"The problems are outside where the police, where the city is supposed to be maintaining order," he said.

Forchion blames the city for the crime, saying there is a lack of police patrols. He says he took a financial hit last year when a similar curfew went into place, and he feels like he is being targeted again.

"They're the ones that don't put police here, and then when something happens, they blame me," Forchion said.

"We are not in the business of providing protection per nightclub or other venue; we expect them to step up, and a crowd that they attract should be their responsibility," Gusciora said.

Forchion believes the curfew will put him out of business. The mayor says it will remain in place until things improve, and businesses that don't comply could be fined.