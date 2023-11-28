Embattled Rep. George Santos tells CBS New York he expects to be expelled from Congress this week

Rep. George Santos could face expulsion from House this week Rep. George Santos could face expulsion from House this week 00:34

NEW YORK -- It's one of the biggest questions in Washington: How much longer will George Santos be able to claim the title of congressman?

Tuesday may not be D-Day for Santos, but according to CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer's sources in Washington it could be D-Week, as even the embattled Republican, himself, has told her he thinks his days as a congressman are down to single digits.

It's a dramatic change of tune from the man who had insisted only his constituents can throw him out.

"It is their responsibility and their responsibility alone to elect or remove me from Congress," Santos said back on Nov. 1, after a move to expel him by five New York freshman congressmen failed.

But a lot has changed since then. A House Ethics Committee report found there was "substantial evidence" Santos broke the law and engaged in a complex web of illegal financial activity. The report found Santos used campaign funds for Botox treatments, designer goods and lavish trips with his husband.

READ MORE: Long Island Republicans call for Rep. George Santos' expulsion in wake of scathing ethics report

Following the report's release, Santos said he would not seek re-election. He called the report "biased."

"It is a disgusting politicized smear that shows the depths of how low our federal government has sunk," Santos said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

READ MORE: What does the ethics report on Rep. George Santos mean for voters in Nassau County and Queens?

Over the weekend, Santos told Kramer he expected to be expelled sometime this week. Sources told Kramer that House Speaker Mike Johnson talked with him about the various options open to him, including the possibility that he resign before an expulsion vote is taken.

Santos did not respond to a question asking if he plans to resign, but New York Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman plans to force the issue. He is co-sponsoring a privileged resolution to expel Santos. It will be introduced at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, giving the house up to 48 hours to vote.