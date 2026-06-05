Shopping around for a supplier could help reduce your energy bill as prices rise. Here's how to do it.

PECO ratepayers can expect to see their bills rise again starting this month, and not just because of the recent heat wave.

Why is my PECO electric bill going up in June 2026?

The price jump in June 2026 is due to rising electricity supply costs, which typically make up about half of a customer's bill. The rate charged for supplied electricity

is increasing to 11.76 cents per kilowatt-hour, a roughly 3% increase, according to PECO.

That means a typical customer receiving supply from PECO's default supplier, PJM, should expect to see their bill increase by about $5 a month, the utility said.

PECO said growing demand isn't keeping up with supply.

"The energy landscape has shifted, and supply is not keeping pace with growing demand, resulting in significantly higher energy bills for customers," a PECO spokesperson said in a statement. "This latest increase underscores a growing and unsustainable supply gap and the urgent need for PJM and the broader industry to do more to bring reliable, affordable electric supply onto the system."

How to shop around for an energy supplier in Pennsylvania

Customers have the option to shop around for a supplier to try to lower their bill.

In Pennsylvania, customers can use PAPowerSwitch.com to compare rates. Once you enter your zip code and confirm your current provider and rate schedule, you can view supplier options. Different suppliers offer different terms. In some cases, you can switch suppliers every three to six months.

But make sure you read the fine print, because some plans might include cancellation or enrollment fees, or the price you see might only be an introductory rate or new customer offer for a limited time.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that at the end of the promotional period, many customers find themselves rolled over to the supplier's higher-cost variable-rate products.

If you are struggling to pay your bill, PECO also encourages customers to contact them about assistance programs. The utility can provide payment plans and budget billing to eligible customers.