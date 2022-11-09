Election workers in Philadelphia continue to count ballots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Although projected winners have been announced in Pennsylvania, ballots are still being counted in Philadelphia. Workers at the ballot processing center, near Red Lion and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, could be seen counting ballots Wednesday morning.

City commissioners say about 120,000 mail-in ballots have been received so far and they expect thousands more from drop boxes around the city.

They expect to finish counting sometime Thursday.

In Pennsylvania, voters have elected Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to represent them in the U.S. Senate. CBS News projects that the Democrat has beaten Republican Mehmet Oz.

At last check, live results showed Democrat John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz with about 93% of the vote being counted.

Abortion may have been the key issue in this race, according to CBS News' polling unit. Pennsylvania is one of the only Senate battleground states where abortion tops inflation as the most important issue for voters.

CBS News also projects Josh Shapiro has won the race for Pennsylvania governor. The former attorney general defeated challenger Doug Mastriano.

Shapiro greeted his supporters and thanked them for a long campaign run. He is now the first governor to be elected to succeed a member of his party since 1966. The two-term elected attorney general positioned himself as a moderate democrat focused on the economy, education, public safety - and a very heated issue - abortion rights.

