Election 2023: Ballot trouble in Northampton County for retention to PA Superior Court

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials from the Northampton County Elections Office have reported an issue with their voting machines this Election Day.

The county's Election Office spotted a glitch with recording the votes for the Pennsylvania Superior Court retention race, affecting the decision of Judge Jack Panella and Judge Victor P. Stabile.

Officials said that when a voter would select 'yes' or 'no' on their ballot for one of the candidates up for retention to the PA Superior Court, the vote was recorded on the paper ballot and on the machine for the other candidate.

Judicial retention races don't involve opponents on the ballot. They simply offer a 'yes' or 'no' choice for the voter to decide if they want the judge to keep their position.

This issue is exclusively limited to retention of Superior Court Judges, and is only an issue when recording the votes for when a voter selected 'yes' for one candidate and 'no' for another candidate.

The Elections Division of the County of Northampton has instructed all poll workers to keep the voters informed on the PA Superior Court retention race issue before they enter the booth to cast their ballot. They will also tell voters that the paper receipt will record their vote for retention to the PA Superior Court one candidate to the other.