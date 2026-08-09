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Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing 2 people in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, police say

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 36-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people in Egg Harbor Township Sunday morning, police said.

Carlos Garcia-Moreno, of Pleasantville, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses in connection with the stabbing, police said. 

The stabbing happened on the 2700 block of Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township around 3:45 a.m., according to police. Officers responded to the scene and found two people suffering stab wounds to their face and body. The two people had severe injuries, but police said they weren't "life-threatening."

Garcia-Moreno turned himself in to police about six hours after the stabbings, police said. He's currently being held at Atlantic County Jail.

The case is under investigation by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.

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