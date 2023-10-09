Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia named one of most haunted places in the world

Eastern State Penitentiary ranked second on list of haunted hotspots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One local landmark has been named one of the world's most haunted destinations.

The Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia was ranked second on the list of haunted hotspots to Mary King's Close in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Planet Cruise analyzed TripAdvisor data including searches for "spooky," "scary" and "haunted" to come up with the list.

The travel agency wrote of Eastern State Penitentiary on its website:

"One of the world's most famous prisons is now also one of the most haunted hotspots in the world. It has the second most number of 'haunted' mentions, at a huge 536, as well as 236 'spooky' and 338 'scary' mentions. With suicides, murders and torture taking place in this prison, it's no surprise it's haunted – just one example of the way inmates were treated is the 'mad chair', where they were so tightly bound to a chair, circulation was cut off from their limbs, causing amputation. You can tour the Eastern State Penitentiary during the day and night, and if you're lucky enough to visit at Halloween, you can scare yourself silly at one of the five pop-up haunted houses, before enjoying a drink at the bar – just get your North American cruise sorted with us, before you book your tour!"

Other American haunted hotspots include The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park in Colorado, St. Augustine Lighthouse in Florida, Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia, and Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana.

Eastern State Penitentiary's Halloween Nights runs through Nov. 11, if you dare to check it out for yourself.