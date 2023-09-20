2023 list of haunted houses, hayrides in Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ready for a scare? The Halloween season is here and we've got your list of haunted houses in the Philadelphia area.
PHILADELPHIA
Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary
Where: 2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
When: Sept. 22 - Nov. 11
Tickets: Start at $39 and vary by night
For more information, visit: easternstate.org
Lincoln Mill Haunted House
Where: 4100 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
When: Sept. 23 - Nov. 4
Tickets: General admission is $25
For more information, visit: lincolnmillhaunt.com
Fright Factory
Where: 2200 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 31
Tickets: $35 general admission, $50 VIP
For more information, visit: frightfactoryphilly.com
BUCKS COUNTY
The Valley of Fear: Haunted Hayride, Miles Manor, Willie's Shipwreck Cove
Where: 301 W Bristol Road, Feasterville, PA 19053
When: Sept. 22 - Oct. 30
Tickets: Range from $25 - $49
For more information, visit: valleyoffear.com
Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres
Where: 881 Highland Road Newtown PA 18940
When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 29
Tickets: $19 - $56
For more information, visit: sleepyhallowhayride.com
No Hope After Dark
Where: 32 W. Bridge Street, New Hope, PA, 19446
When: Oct. 6 - Oct. 31
Tickets: Fares start at $53
For more information, visit: newhoperailroad.com
Winding Brook Farm: Night Chills Hay Ride, Corn Walk of Horror and Haunted Hay Maze
Where: 3014 Bristol Road, Warrington
When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 31
Tickets: Cronwalk - $10; Maze - $5; Hayride - $20; All 3 - $30; ages 2 and under are free
For more information, visit: windingbrookfarm.com
DELAWARE COUNTY
The Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride
Where: 1835 Middletown Rd, Glen Mills, PA 19342
When: Sept. 22 - Oct. 31
Tickets: Range from $40 - $125
For more information, visit: thebatesmotel.com
CHESTER COUNTY
Pennhurst Asylum
Where: 250 Commonwealth Dr., Spring City, PA
When: Sept. 23 - Nov. 4
Tickets: $50 for the haunted combo pass
For more information, visit: pennhurstasylum.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Scream Mountain at Spring Mountain Adventures
Where: 757 Spring Mount Road, Spring Mount, PA, 19478
When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 28
Tickets: $22 - $30
For more information, visit: springmountainadventures.com
NEW JERSEY
Night of Terror at Creamy Acres Farms
Where: 448 Lincoln Mill Road Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
When: Sept. 29 - Nov. 4
Tickets: Range from $44 - $74
For more information, visit: nightofterror.com
