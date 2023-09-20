Watch CBS News
2023 list of haunted houses, hayrides in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ready for a scare? The Halloween season is here and we've got your list of haunted houses in the Philadelphia area. 

PHILADELPHIA

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary

Where: 2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

When: Sept. 22 - Nov. 11

Tickets: Start at $39 and vary by night

For more information, visit: easternstate.org

Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Where: 4100 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

When: Sept. 23 - Nov. 4

Tickets: General admission is $25

For more information, visit: lincolnmillhaunt.com

Fright Factory 

Where: 2200 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 31

Tickets: $35 general admission, $50 VIP

For more information, visit: frightfactoryphilly.com

BUCKS COUNTY

The Valley of Fear: Haunted Hayride, Miles Manor, Willie's Shipwreck Cove

Where: 301 W Bristol Road, Feasterville, PA 19053  

When: Sept. 22 - Oct. 30

Tickets: Range from $25 - $49

For more information, visit: valleyoffear.com

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres

Where: 881 Highland Road Newtown PA 18940

When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 29

Tickets: $19 - $56

For more information, visit: sleepyhallowhayride.com


No Hope After Dark

Where: 32 W. Bridge Street, New Hope, PA, 19446

When: Oct. 6 - Oct. 31

Tickets: Fares start at $53

For more information, visit: newhoperailroad.com

Winding Brook Farm: Night Chills Hay Ride, Corn Walk of Horror and Haunted Hay Maze

Where: 3014 Bristol Road, Warrington

When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 31

Tickets: Cronwalk - $10; Maze - $5; Hayride - $20; All 3 - $30; ages 2 and under are free

For more information, visit: windingbrookfarm.com

DELAWARE COUNTY

The Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride

Where: 1835 Middletown Rd, Glen Mills, PA 19342

When: Sept. 22 - Oct. 31

Tickets: Range from $40 - $125

For more information, visit: thebatesmotel.com

CHESTER COUNTY

Pennhurst Asylum

Where: 250 Commonwealth Dr., Spring City, PA

When: Sept. 23 - Nov. 4

Tickets: $50 for the haunted combo pass

For more information, visit: pennhurstasylum.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Scream Mountain at Spring Mountain Adventures

Where: 757 Spring Mount Road, Spring Mount, PA, 19478

When: Sept. 29 - Oct. 28

Tickets: $22 - $30

For more information, visit: springmountainadventures.com

NEW JERSEY

Night of Terror at Creamy Acres Farms

Where: 448 Lincoln Mill Road Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

When: Sept. 29 - Nov. 4

Tickets: Range from $44 - $74

For more information, visit: nightofterror.com

First published on September 20, 2023 / 3:26 PM

