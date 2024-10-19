DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, more headline early voting concert in West Philadelphia

MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane and fellow hip-hop artists get Philadelphians excited to vote early

DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte and others headlined an early voting pop-up concert in West Philadelphia's Overbrook Plaza on Saturday.

The dancing was contagious and so was the eagerness from voters like Natiyah Florence who stood in line to make sure she got a chance to cast her ballot early.

"This vote is really important for me," she said.

Florence said the event is important to inform people who didn't know they could vote early Saturday ahead of Election Day, which included herself.

"Just me coming out here. I found out that we could early vote today," Florence said.

Hundreds of people like Florence attended the event put on by Joy to the Polls and Working Families Power.

Joy to the Polls co-founder Nelini Stamp said their goal was to motivate people to vote, while also making it fun.

"Bringing some sort of joy to folks, to remind them why they're there...to give them some hope [and] to give them some reason to enjoy their time while they are in line at the polling place is really really important," she said.

Among the performers at the event were West Philadelphia's own DJ Jazzy Jeff and recording legendary artist MC Lyte.

Mayor Cherelle Parker also paid a visit and showed off her dance moves.

"Events like this are very important for especially the African American community to come out and for them to realize that they can vote early. And they'll come out, enjoy themselves, but also vote at the same time," Nicole Chandler said.

For more information about voting in Pennsylvania, check out our voting guide.